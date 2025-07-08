Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE XOM opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $478.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

