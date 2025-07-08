Olistico Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Olistico Wealth LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 30,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,177,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 37,511 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.58. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.