Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires 9,046 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.58. The firm has a market cap of $478.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.