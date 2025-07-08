Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $863,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 30,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,177,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,219,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.58. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

