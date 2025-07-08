Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 1.3% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE PGR opened at $253.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.71. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $207.50 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.79, for a total transaction of $2,637,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at $60,150,450.96. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $958,642.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,450,948 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.94.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

