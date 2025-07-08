Abound Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 114 Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $106,251.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,922.55. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $332,922.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,196,573.30. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,784 shares of company stock worth $8,223,890. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:CRM opened at $269.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $257.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.08.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

