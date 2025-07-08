Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.13.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE TT opened at $434.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $438.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $421.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.