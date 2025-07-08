AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of AT&T by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 143,744 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 63,359 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 577,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $204.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

