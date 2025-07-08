iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $623.83 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $629.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $594.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.83. The firm has a market cap of $628.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.