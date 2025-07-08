U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,428,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 208,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,692 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $292.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $157.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.38. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

