Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lowered by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $565.41 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $567.45 and its 200-day moving average is $547.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total value of $173,910.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,203. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,441 shares of company stock worth $20,173,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

