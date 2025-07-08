Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.29.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

