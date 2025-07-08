Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,927,377,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 27,502.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,133,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $235.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.17.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.



