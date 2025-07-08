Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Raised to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price objective on Kraken Robotics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PNG

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Insider Activity

CVE:PNG traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,433. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$3.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$897.18 million, a PE ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid sold 261,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$753,408.00. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.