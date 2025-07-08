Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Raised to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price objective on Kraken Robotics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.
In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid sold 261,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$753,408.00. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.
