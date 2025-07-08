Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Mizuho

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mobileye Global to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.79.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 4.1%

Mobileye Global stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. 412,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,298. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17, a PEG ratio of 172.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.87 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 160.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other news, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,085,962.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,354.77. This trade represents a 38.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,795.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

