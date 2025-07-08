Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,868 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,671,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $219.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.45 and its 200-day moving average is $209.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

