Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

IWD opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.38 and a 200 day moving average of $187.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

