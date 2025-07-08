International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 919.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,066 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:IBM opened at $292.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $271.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

