CapWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,505 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 2.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.