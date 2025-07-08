LTG Capital LLC Sells 37 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LTG Capital LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.4% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,614,000 after purchasing an additional 568,120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $552.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $521.12 and a 200-day moving average of $504.84. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $557.20.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

