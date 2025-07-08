Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $34,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.48.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.9%

NSC opened at $260.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.83 and a 200-day moving average of $240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

