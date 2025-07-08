Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.6% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,890.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.426 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

