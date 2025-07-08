iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $197.28 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.01.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

