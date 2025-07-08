Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Navalign LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D stock opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

