iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,948 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $153,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $60.66.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

