OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 4.2% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,687,000 after purchasing an additional 201,747 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

