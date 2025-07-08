AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 34,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $4,327,607.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,568.32. This represents a 98.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,337,523.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,348 shares in the company, valued at $307,470.60. This trade represents a 81.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

PLTR stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $324.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $148.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.29.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

