Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.4%

ENB opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.679 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 139.69%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.