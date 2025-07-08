Partners in Financial Planning Buys 529 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Partners in Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Partners in Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 739,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,549,000 after buying an additional 470,439 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 414.1% during the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 288,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,587,000 after buying an additional 232,067 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,346,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,868,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2,737.3% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 81,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 79,053 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

