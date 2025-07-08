Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,133.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 274,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

