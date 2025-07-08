Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX) Stock Position Increased by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF makes up about 2.3% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF were worth $18,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOXX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 111,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 52,150 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 496.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Price Performance

BATS BOXX opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.48. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $112.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.96.

About Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

