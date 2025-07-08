Opus Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 147.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 103,580 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.9%

WMB opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.91. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.