Sierra Capital LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (up previously from $196.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.36.
Snowflake Stock Up 1.9%
Snowflake stock opened at $225.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.68. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $226.95.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Snowflake
In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 178,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.16, for a total transaction of $39,576,360.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,603,528.12. The trade was a 51.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $89,252.41. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,592.33. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,294,062 shares of company stock valued at $495,050,427. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
