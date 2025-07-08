AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $545,000 Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of ETR opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.99. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

