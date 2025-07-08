DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 10,125 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cencora were worth $144,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 157.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cencora Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.62. 98,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $309.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.33.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
