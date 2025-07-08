Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,458,355,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,646.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,775,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,717 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,875,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 996,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,022,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 975,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,708,000 after purchasing an additional 160,455 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $135.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

