Trek Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 71,669 Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,433,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,421,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,776 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of DG traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.62. The company had a trading volume of 433,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.31. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $135.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.