Trek Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,299 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,316,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,153,000 after purchasing an additional 58,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $470,101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 56.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,530,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,970,000 after buying an additional 4,180,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,711,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,556,000 after buying an additional 347,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,059,000 after buying an additional 41,081 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.2%

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.38. 712,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,820. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

