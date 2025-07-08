Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 42 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 138,682.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 634,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 633,779 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,076.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $982.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $969.29. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,086.84. The stock has a market cap of $166.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,111.00 to $1,164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $994.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

