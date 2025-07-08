Investment Partners LTD. Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,394 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 18.5%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.71.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.