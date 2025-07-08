Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 212 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,111.00 to $1,164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.92.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BLK opened at $1,076.55 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,086.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $982.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $969.29. The stock has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

