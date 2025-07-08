Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,832 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,177,000 after purchasing an additional 874,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,721,000 after purchasing an additional 317,430 shares during the period. Finally, American Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.39 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2903 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

