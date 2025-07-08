Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CLG LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

RTX Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of RTX opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.42 and a 1-year high of $149.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

