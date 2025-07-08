RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Position Lessened by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.42 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.66 and its 200-day moving average is $129.67.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.