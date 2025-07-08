NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

