Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $649,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50,988 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Argentarii LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:HWM opened at $180.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.22 and a 1-year high of $187.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,127,946.24. The trade was a 77.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

