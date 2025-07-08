UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.88.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.17. 84,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,841. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 15.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 2.4% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

