Cogent Biosciences’ (COGT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.60% from the company’s previous close.

COGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

COGT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. 549,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,682. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11,869.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

