iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2,309.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.13. The stock had a trading volume of 27,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,300. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.45 and its 200-day moving average is $283.89.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

