Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the casino operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.22. 206,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,856,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

